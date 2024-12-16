Texas vs. Clemson football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Oddsmakers reveal their early prediction for what to expect as Clemson pays a visit to Texas in a historic first-round College Football Playoff game this weekend.
Clemson earned a place in the playoff by winning the ACC championship, marking the school’s first CFP appearance since the 2020 season.
Texas is in the playoff for a second-straight year, but didn’t get the first-round bye after losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
What do the wiseguys expect for when the Longhorns and Tigers meet up this weekend?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Clemson vs. Texas in the first-round College Football Playoff game, according to the oddsmakers.
-
Texas vs. Clemson odds, picks
Texas is an 11.5 point favorite against Clemson, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel lists the total at 51.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas at -450 and for Clemson at +340 to win outright.
Texas: -11.5 (-110)
Clemson: +11.5 (-110)
Over 51.5 points -110
Under 51.5 points: -110
-
Clemson vs. Texas trends
Clemson is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games ...
Texas is also 2-5 ATS in its last 7 ...
Clemson is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games as the underdog ...
The total went under in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games as the favorite ...
Clemson is 3-3 ATS on the road ...
Texas is 4-4 ATS at home ...
The total went under in 9 of Clemson’s last 13 road games ...
Texas is 4-0 against the spread vs. ranked opponents ...
Clemson is 1-3 ATS against ranked teams ...
Texas is 4-3 against the spread as the favorite at home ...
Clemson is 3-6 ATS coming off a win ...
Clemson is 6-7 against the spread (46.2%) overall this season ...
Texas is 7-6 (53.9%) ATS in ‘24 ...
-
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Most bettors expect the Tigers will give the Longhorns a challenge in this matchup, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Clemson is getting 62 percent of bets to either win the game outright in an upset or to keep the final margin under a dozen points in a loss.
The other 38 percent of wagers project Texas will win the game and cover the big point spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Longhorns in this playoff matchup.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Clemson by a projected score of 32 to 20.
-
Our early pick: Clemson +11.5 ... Texas certainly has the defense to contain Clemson’s skill arsenal, but there are credible questions around the Longhorns’ offensive consistency against the Tigers’ solid front seven. We’re picking Texas by a touchdown.
-
How to watch Clemson vs. Texas
When: Sat., Dec. 21
Where: Austin, Tex.
Time: 4 p.m. | 3 p.m. CT
TV: TNT network
More ... 2024 college football bowl schedule
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
