Big Ten football power rankings, 2024 predicted order of finish
Big Ten football will look very different in 2024 after the conference underwent a major expansion project that brings its coverage from coast to coast, swelling its ranks to 18 teams, and with plenty to sort out in the football power rankings as we draw near to the kickoff.
USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington have joined the Big Ten and it's expected that at least one of those new schools will have a direct impact on how the league's title race shapes up in 2024. Here's where things stand in the power rankings with days to go before the season.
18. Purdue
Where Purdue was: 4-8 (3-6)
Where Purdue is: Ryan Walters loses key contributors to the portal like wide receiver Deion Burks and Big Ten sack leader Nic Scourton, but retains quarterback Hudson Card. Purdue needs a lot more from a defense that allowed more than 30 points per game last fall.
17. Indiana
Where Indiana was: 3-9 (1-8)
Where Indiana is: Curt Cignetti steps in with a track record of helping rebuild programs, most recently at James Madison, and he brought over several players from that 11-win team. The Hoosiers could surprise some defenses after bringing over Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
16. Northwestern
Where Northwestern was: 8-5 (5-4)
Where Northwestern is: Defense should be a strength with an expected eight starters back, but it might be hard for David Braun to repeat a solid 8-win debut that helped him remove the interim tag, with a big question at the quarterback position.
15. UCLA
Where UCLA was: 8-5 (4-5)
Where UCLA is: DeShaun Foster steps in for Chip Kelly as head coach and the former Bruins tailback is certainly well known to the program. All of 9 expected starters return to this roster after an exodus of talent, leaving the offensive line and secondary areas of concern.
14. Illinois
Where Illinois was: 5-7 (3-6)
Where Illinois is: While the Illini put up over 24 points per game a year ago, the defense let the team down in the long run, allowing 30.4 ppg, and now that unit loses Johnny Newton, its best player, to the NFL. The offense lost top receiver Isaiah Williams to the pros, too.
13. Minnesota
Where Minnesota was: 6-7 (3-6)
Where Minnesota is: The Gophers' defense lost coordinator Joe Rossi while P.J. Fleck makes a change at quarterback with transfer Max Brosmer stepping in to revitalize a unit that posted just under 19 points per game last season.
12. Michigan State
Where Michigan State was: 4-8 (3-7)
Where Michigan State is: Regime Change time for Sparty, which brings on Jonathan Smith as head coach, and while he lost key defensive personnel to the portal, he brought on quarterback Aidan Chiles, who, while low on experience, is high on potential.
11. Maryland
Where Maryland was: 8-5 (4-5)
Where Maryland is: The departure of Taulia Tagovailoa means the Terps lose a Big Ten record-setter at quarterback, and all five blockers are gone, but the core of a promising defensive front seven returns to stabilize things while Maryland answers the QB question.
10. Rutgers
Where Rutgers was: 7-6 (3-6)
Where Rutgers is: Minnesota transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis won the starting job and could revive the Knights' meager passing offense, while Greg Schiano returns eight starters on a defense that held opponents to 23.2 points per game.
9. Wisconsin
Where Wisconsin was: 7-6 (5-4)
Where Wisconsin is: Miami transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has the tools to help put the Badgers' offense back on the map, but the unit loses tailback Braelon Allen, and the defensive front lost some depth going up against a tough schedule that includes a home date against Alabama.
8. Nebraska
Where Nebraska was: 5-7 (3-6)
Where Nebraska is: Three of the Cornhuskers' four tacklers return on a defense that was 11th nationally in production, while five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola should give a jolt to an offense whose leading rusher was QB Heinrich Haarberg last fall. The protection should be there, but Nebraska needs more from its receivers.
7. Washington
Where Washington was: 14-1 (9-0)
Where Washington is: Talk about turnover. UW's coach and top players are gone, with Jedd Fisch installing a new program on the fly with some promising transfers. Will Rogers is a gunslinger at quarterback, but otherwise the Huskies return all of two starters from last year's CFP finalist team, getting gutted especially on the offensive line and defensive front seven.
6. Iowa
Where Iowa was: 10-4 (7-2)
Where Iowa is: The two-faced Hawkeyes should play strong defense again even after losing corner Cooper DeJean but with eight other starters coming back. New offensive play-caller Tim Lester faces a tall order trying to revive the unit, but gets quarterback Cade McNamara hopefully recovered from injury and tight end Luke Lachey back, too.
5. USC
Where USC was: 8-5 (5-4)
Where USC is: Alex Grinch is out of the picture, replaced by D'Anton Lynn, the coordinator who led UCLA's defense to a No. 10 national ranking. He's charged with resurrecting the Trojans' disaster on that side of the ball, while Lincoln Riley works his QB magic on building Miller Moss into a credible replacement for the departed Caleb Williams.
4. Michigan
Where Michigan was: 15-0 (9-0)
Where Michigan is: College football's defending champs look plenty different on and off the field. Sherrone Moore won four games as interim a year ago, and despite losses at receiver and offensive line, he retains tailback Donovan Edwards and key defenders like Kenneth Grant, Mason Graham, and Will Johnson. But there's still a big question at quarterback.
3. Penn State
Where Penn State was: 10-3 (7-2)
Where Penn State is: An expanded College Football Playoff should help the Nittany Lions, who return the bulk of an elite defense and their top two rushers from last year's team. But they still need to get more from young quarterback Drew Allar and develop their deeper passing game to really contend.
2. Oregon
Where Oregon was: 12-2 (8-1)
Where Oregon is: An offense that posted 531 yards and scored 44 points a year ago returns arguably the nation's best receiver corps and scored transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel to lead a unit that should get the better of Big Ten defenses. Turnover on defense is something to watch, but transfers help fill those holes, especially up front.
1. Ohio State
Where Ohio State was: 11-2 (8-1)
Where Ohio State is: Facing pressure to end a three-game losing skid against Michigan, the Buckeyes are armed with a roster hailed by Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel as arguably the school's most talented, ever. Returning skill on the defensive line and running back is buoyed by blue-chip transfers like safety Caleb Downs, quarterback Will Howard, and tailback Quinshon Judkins.
