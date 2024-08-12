College Football HQ

College football teams with most AP top 25 preseason rankings appearances

These college football teams have earned the most confidence from AP top 25 voters in the preseason rankings.

Preseason hope springs eternal, especially for these teams that have dominated the early AP top 25 college football rankings
There have been regular AP top 25 college football rankings dating back to 1936, but the preseason poll is a newer innovation, first appearing in 1950.

Then as now, the polls have been dominated by the same blue-blood programs that have helped define the sport since the beginning.

And that includes the 2024 preseason rankings, topped by national champion favorite Georgia, with Ohio State right behind, embodying the dominance the SEC and Big Ten have on the polls.

What schools have earned the most preseason attention? In honor of the AP top 25 preseason rankings' 75th anniversary, let's take a look at the most honored teams to date.

College football teams with most AP Top 25 preseason rankings appearances

10. Tennessee

Tennessee at No. 10 in the AP top 25 college football rankings appearances.
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 44

Big Orange has appeared in 58.7 percent of all AP top 25 preseason rankings since the beginning, with an average ranking of No. 12 when making an appearance in the early poll.

9. Nebraska

Nebraska places No. 9 in the AP top 25 college football rankings appearances.
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 46

While the Cornhuskers didn't appear in the preseason 2024 rankings, they have earned a spot in 61.3 percent of the early polls, boasting an average position of 8.3 in those rankings.

8. Penn State

Penn State places No. 8 in the AP top 25 college football rankings appearances
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 50

A top-10 team in this preseason's polls, the Nittany Lions have averaged out at No. 11 in the early rankings, and have appeared in 66.7 percent of all the preseason rankings since 1950.

7. Michigan

Michigan Wolverines place No. 7 in AP top 25 college football rankings appearances.
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 53

While the Wolverines debuted at No. 9 this year, the lowest for a defending national champion since 2011, they have made 70.7 percent of all preseason polls with an average position of 7.6 all-time.

6. Texas

Texas Longhorns place No. 6 in AP top 25 college football preseason rankings appearances
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 57

The Longhorns have debuted at No. 9 on average in all the preseason polls since the beginning, and have appeared in 76 percent of all the early rankings.

5. Alabama

Alabama places No. 5 in the AP top 25 college football rankings preseason appearances all time.
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 58

Bama has appeared in 77.3 percent of all preseason AP football rankings and own an average position of 7.1 when taking them all together over the years.

4. Notre Dame

Notre Dame places No. 4 in AP top 25 college football rankings appearances all time.
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 61

Another top-10 team this preseason, the Fighting Irish have appeared in 81.3 percent of all the early rankings and averaged out at 9.1 in those appearances.

3. USC

USC places No. 3 in AP top 25 college football rankings preseason appearances
USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 63

The Men of Troy have appeared at 9.9 on average in their preseason poll appearances, and have been included in 84 percent of all the early AP polls all-time.

2. Oklahoma

Oklahoma places No. 2 in all-time AP top 25 college football rankings preseason appearances
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 66

One of the game's most accomplished programs, OU has earned a position in 88 percent of all the preseason rankings with an average position of 6.9 in those early polls.

1. Ohio State

Ohio State leads all AP top 25 college football rankings preseason appearances
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Appearances: 71

The only program to appear in more than 90 percent of the preseason polls, the Buckeyes have been voted on in 94.7 percent of early rankings with an average position of 8.2 in that time.

-

Published
