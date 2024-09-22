College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 5
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Missouri Tigers
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- USC Trojans
- Utah Utes
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Oklahoma Sooners
- LSU Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Michigan Wolverines
- Louisville Cardinals
- Clemson Tigers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Texas A&M Aggies
As we survey the damage from the latest games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 5
Who's moving up? Who's moving down?
Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll on Sunday
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5
Dropping out of the rankings this week: Nebraska, Northern Illinois
25. James Madison. The Dukes are making themselves at home in the FBS, scoring 70 points at North Carolina in a statement win.
24. Texas A&M. Once again, Bowling Green tested a Power team on the road, staying within 6 against the Aggies after playing Penn State to a 7-point loss the week before.
23. Washington State. John Mateer had 5 total touchdowns and the Cougars sit at 4-0 with a win against Washington on its schedule, and should benefit from ranked teams losing this week.
22. Oklahoma State. The Cowboys' ground game was silent again, and even Alan Bowman couldn't make up the difference in a loss to Big 12 newbie Utah at home.
21. Oklahoma. The SEC debut didn't go as hoped, as the Sooners failed to generate any offense against Tennessee's superb front, leading to a QB change and Jackson Arnold benched.
20. Illinois. Luke Altmyer was efficient with 4 TD passes and the Illini sacked Dylan Raiola 5 times in a statement win at Nebraska to stay perfect.
19. Clemson. Cade Klubnik helped pound NC State as Clemson has now scored 125 points in two games since scoring 3 against Georgia in the opener.
18. Iowa State. Rocco Becht threw for 2 TDs and ran for a third in a 52-7 win over Arkansas State.
17. Louisville. Now 1st in the ACC, the Cardinals got big plays on offense, defense, and special teams to outlast Georgia Tech, but there were some costly penalties, too.
16. Notre Dame. Riley Leonard heard some boos against Miami of Ohio, but the Irish quarterback ran for 2 touchdowns in a 28-3 victory with a date against ranked Louisville up next.
15. LSU. After playing close early on, the Tigers used a 96-yard touchdown drive to finally pull away from UCLA, and should earn votes after the higher-ranked Sooners and Cowboys both lost.
14. USC. The defense played better in the second half and Miller Moss threw a late TD for a short-lived lead, but the D couldn't hold late and the Trojans lose their Big Ten debut.
13. Kansas State. vs. BYU, late
12. Michigan. Kalel Mullings ran for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner with 37 seconds left to hold off the favored Trojans in the Big House with just 32 passing yards.
11. Utah. A strong ground game and some defensive heroics propel the Utes to a statement victory in their Big 12 debut and take a big step forward in the early title picture.
10. Missouri. Needing double overtime and a missed game-tying kick from Vanderbilt to stay perfect plus that close call against BC could have AP voters withdrawing some support from Mizzou.
9. Penn State. Putting up over 700 yards to demolish Kent State should keep PSU in the top 10.
8. Oregon. Off this weekend, the Ducks play their Big Ten debut at UCLA this coming Saturday.
7. Miami. USF played things close early on, but the Canes scored 35 unanswered points to pull away and stay undefeated with the ACC opener against Virginia Tech up next.
6. Ole Miss. The Rebels rolled again, eclipsing 500 total yards to smack Georgia Southern, looking ahead to the SEC opener against Kentucky next week.
5. Tennessee. Big Orange weathered the Sooners' tough defensive front and punched through some big plays while this defense once again proves this is a complete team and SEC contender.
4. Alabama. Idle this week, the Crimson Tide returns at home against Georgia in a major SEC clash next Saturday night.
3. Ohio State. It was close early, but the Buckeyes pulled away to pound Marshall as Judkins and Henderson both punched in touchdowns in the rout.
2. Georgia. Off this week, the Bulldogs go on the road against Alabama this coming weekend.
1. Texas. Arch Manning had 2 picks in his first start but otherwise the Longhorns handled UL Monroe.
What's next ... When the Top 25 rankings come out
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams