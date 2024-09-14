College football games today: Week 3 schedule for Saturday

College Football HQ

Your guide to the Week 3 college football schedule and the biggest games on TV today.
College football kicks off its Week 3 schedule today, with some notable marquee games that could play a role in how the eventual playoff picture looks, and will definitely have an impact on the early conference standings in a 2024 season already marked by influential upsets.

Here is what you need to know as the Week 3 college football schedule gets underway, with your complete guide to the games being played today involving teams in the AP top 25 rankings.

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Alabama at Wisconsin
Sat., Sept. 14 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Alabama -16.5
FPI pick: Alabama 92.2%

Oklahoma State at Tulsa
Sat., Sept. 14 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma State -18.5
FPI pick: OSU 84.3%

LSU at South Carolina
Sat., Sept. 14 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -6
FPI pick: LSU 50.6%

Arkansas State at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 14 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Michigan -22
FPI pick: Michigan 92.7%

Boston College at Missouri
Sat., Sept. 14 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -14.5
FPI pick: Missouri 76.5%

Oregon at Oregon State
Sat., Sept. 14 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oregon -17
FPI pick: Oregon 68.5%

Ball State at Miami
Sat., Sept. 14 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Miami -36.5
FPI pick: Miami 97.9%

Tulane at Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 14 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Oklahoma -13.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma 77.8%

Notre Dame at Purdue
Sat., Sept. 14 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Notre Dame -7.5
FPI pick: Notre Dame 73.6%

Utah at Utah State
Sat., Sept. 14 | 4:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Utah -18
FPI pick: Utah 92.7%

Ole Miss at Wake Forest
Sat., Sept. 14 | 6:30 p.m. | The CW
Line: Ole Miss -21
FPI pick: Ole Miss 89.4%

UTSA at Texas
Sat., Sept. 14 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas -35
FPI pick: Texas 98.8%

Georgia at Kentucky
Sat., Sept. 14 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -22
FPI pick: Georgia 92.4%

Northern Iowa at Nebraska
Sat., Sept. 14 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Nebraska -30.5
FPI pick: Nebraska 95.1%

Kent State at Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 14 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Tennessee -49
FPI pick: Tennessee 99%

College football AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (54)
  2. Texas (4)
  3. Ohio State (5)
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Oregon
  10. Miami
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Kansas State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Michigan
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Louisville
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa State
  22. Clemson
  23. Nebraska
  24. Boston College
  25. Northern Illinois

