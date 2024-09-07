College football games today: Week 2 schedule for Saturday
Week 2 of the college football schedule gets underway today as the Saturday slate of games kicks off around the country, as some teams are already watching their playoff hopes slip away, while others are hoping to make an important statement in some notable non-conference matchups.
It begins with a marquee matchup between college football blue-bloods as No. 3 Texas goes on the road to tangle with No. 10, defending national champion Michigan in a huge SEC vs. Big Ten game that is an important litmus test for both programs in the early going.
We'll also see our first rivalry game of the season as the Cy-Hawk Trophy matchup kicks off between a ranked Iowa team hoping its newfound offensive prowess wasn't a one-game wonder as it goes up against Big 12 challenger Iowa State in the afternoon.
Tennessee and NC State meet in a notable SEC vs. ACC tilt featuring two ranked teams, and each program hoping to put on a good show for the selection committee as both have College Football Playoff hopes and want to prove they can compete in their respective conferences.
Here's your look at the complete schedule for the biggest college football games on today as the Saturday slate takes over across the country.
College football games on TV today: Week 2 schedule on Saturday
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 7 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Texas -7
Bowling Green at Penn State
Sat., Sept. 7 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Penn State -34
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Sat., Sept. 7 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Oklahoma State -10
Kansas State at Tulane
Sat., Sept. 7 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas State -8.5
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
Sat., Sept. 7 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Georgia Tech -3
Tenn. Tech at Georgia
Sat., Sept. 7 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Georgia -54.5
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -28
Baylor at Utah
Sat., Sept. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Utah -14.5
Iowa State at Iowa
Sat., Sept. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Iowa -2
Jax. State at Louisville
Sat., Sept. 7 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Louisville -28.5
MTSU at Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 7 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -43
Florida A&M at Miami
Sat., Sept. 7 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Miami -44.5
USF at Alabama
Sat., Sept. 7 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Alabama -31
Buffalo at Missouri
Sat., Sept. 7 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Missouri -34.5
Kansas at Illinois
Sat., Sept. 7 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Kansas -4.5
Western Michigan at Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 7 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -37.5
Tennessee vs. NC State
Sat., Sept. 7 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Tennessee -9.5
Nicholls at LSU
Sat., Sept. 7 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: LSU -48.5
Houston at Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 7 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Oklahoma -28
App State at Clemson
Sat., Sept. 7 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Clemson -16.5
Boise State at Oregon
Sat., Sept. 7 | 10 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Oregon -19
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Sat., Sept. 7 | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Arizona -35.5
Utah State at USC
Sat., Sept. 7 | 11 p.m. | BTN
Line: USC -28.5
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 2
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams