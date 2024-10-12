College Football HQ

College football live scores, games today: Week 7 schedule for Saturday

Tracking the live scores in college football's biggest games today as the Week 7 schedule kicks off on Saturday.

College football scores, games today: Week 7 schedule on Saturday / USA Today Sports | Imagn

College football kicks off its Week 6 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.

College football games, scores today: Week 7 schedule for Saturday

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE ... Week 7 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

South Carolina at Alabama
Sat., Oct. 12 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -21.5

Alabama vs. South Carolina prediction

-

Clemson at Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -20.5

Clemson vs. Wake Forest prediction

-

Missouri at UMass
Sat., Oct. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Missouri -27

-

Texas vs. Oklahoma
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -14.5

Texas vs. Oklahoma prediction

-

Penn State at USC
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Penn State -3.5

Penn State vs. USC prediction

-

Stanford at Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -22.5

Stanford vs. Notre Dame prediction

-

Cal at Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5

-

Purdue at Illinois
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Illinois -23

-

Arizona at BYU
Sat., Oct. 12 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Line: BYU -3

-

Mississippi State at Georgia
Sat., Oct. 12 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -34

-

Florida at Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tennessee -14.5

Florida vs. Tennessee prediction

-

Ohio State at Oregon
Sat., Oct. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Ohio State -3

Ohio State vs. Oregon prediction

-

Ole Miss at LSU
Sat., Oct. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss vs. LSU prediction

-

Iowa State at West Virginia
Sat., Oct. 12 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -3

-

Kansas State at Colorado
Sat., Oct. 12 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas State -3.5

Kansas State vs. Colorado prediction

-

Boise State at Hawai'i
Sat., Oct. 12 | 11 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Boise State -20.5

-

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Texas (52)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
T-11. Iowa State/Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
T-18. Kansas State/Indiana/Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pittsburgh
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

