College football live scores, games today: Week 7 schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 6 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE ... Week 7 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
South Carolina at Alabama
Sat., Oct. 12 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -21.5
Alabama vs. South Carolina prediction
-
Clemson at Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Clemson -20.5
Clemson vs. Wake Forest prediction
-
Missouri at UMass
Sat., Oct. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Missouri -27
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -14.5
-
Penn State at USC
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Penn State -3.5
-
Stanford at Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -22.5
Stanford vs. Notre Dame prediction
-
Cal at Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5
-
Purdue at Illinois
Sat., Oct. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Illinois -23
-
Arizona at BYU
Sat., Oct. 12 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Line: BYU -3
-
Mississippi State at Georgia
Sat., Oct. 12 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -34
-
Florida at Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tennessee -14.5
Florida vs. Tennessee prediction
-
Ohio State at Oregon
Sat., Oct. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Ohio State -3
Ohio State vs. Oregon prediction
-
Ole Miss at LSU
Sat., Oct. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ole Miss -3.5
-
Iowa State at West Virginia
Sat., Oct. 12 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -3
-
Kansas State at Colorado
Sat., Oct. 12 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Kansas State -3.5
Kansas State vs. Colorado prediction
-
Boise State at Hawai'i
Sat., Oct. 12 | 11 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Boise State -20.5
-
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Texas (52)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
T-11. Iowa State/Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
T-18. Kansas State/Indiana/Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pittsburgh
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
-
