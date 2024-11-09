College football's top games today: Week 11 schedule, what you should watch
What could be a consequential weekend of college football games kicks off today as the Week 11 schedule gets underway across the country. Let’s look at what games you should be watching as events unfold across a busy Saturday.
Conference play is heating up as we move into November, so we’re heading into games that will have a direct effect on how league title races and the College Football Playoff chase eventually look.
Every team currently inside the top-dozen of the first College Football Playoff rankings will be in action, and we could see an upset or two as several of those schools face notable tests this week.
Especially in the SEC, as one team just inside, and another just outside, the top 12 meet in a head-to-head matchup under the lights, while a Big 12 favorite plays a rival on the road, and another SEC contender plays away from home against a preseason favorite in a mood to upset.
Here are the games the Selection Committee will be keeping a close eye on -- and you should, too -- as the Week 11 college football schedule kicks off today.
All times Eastern
Miami vs. Georgia Tech
Why watch? Miami is one of college football's few undefeated teams and can ill afford any mistakes now as the ACC title favorite, but this defense has been wobbly in recent weeks, and Tech has played good pass defense often this season
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ESPN
-
Georgia vs. Ole Miss
Why watch? This is the third of Georgia's big road tests and with one loss on the books, there's little margin for error as the currently-projected No. 2 seed in the playoff. But the Bulldogs offense has been shaky and turnover-prone at times, and the Rebels are not only playing some tough defense up front, but are moving the ball with confidence, too.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
-
Michigan vs. Indiana
Why watch? To see if the Hoosiers can keep this historic season going, stacking up points almost at will and playing some solid defense, too. Michigan famously can't throw the ball, but it does play tough up front defensively. Can the Wolverines' spoil Indiana's perfection? If not, IU will be 10-0 going to Ohio State in two weeks.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on CBS
-
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
Why watch? Two of the SEC's up-and-comers this year, the Gamecocks are coming off a signature beatdown against Texas A&M while Vandy owns a win against Alabama and narrowly lost to Texas. How this game plays out could help Alabama and Texas in the selection committee's view, too, as Carolina's win could help Alabama or LSU, while a Vandy win might help Texas and Alabama out.
When to watch: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
-
Colorado vs. Texas Tech
Why watch? All of a sudden, Colorado is tied for second-place in the Big 12 standings and within shouting distance of the conference title picture. It needs to win out and get some help for that, and Texas Tech just handed Iowa State, another league hopeful, its first loss and can play a little offense.
When to watch: 4 p.m. on Fox
-
Alabama vs. LSU
Why watch? One of the SEC's best rivalry games now serves as an effective College Football Playoff elimination duel with Bama just inside the top-12 and LSU hovering outside looking to get in. The loser suffers a crushing third loss. Alabama is a slight favorite and plays a dynamic dual threat quarterback, and while LSU is one-dimensional on offense, it's one of the best in the country.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC
-
BYU vs. Utah
Why watch? This year's Holy War looks the opposite of what we expected, as it's preseason favorite Utah on a losing skid with its playoff hopes dashed, and the Cougars sitting atop the Big 12 standings with a perfect record. While the Utes can't move the ball very well, they play a physical brand of defense and will bring their A-game against their undefeated rivals.
When to watch: 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
-
