Michigan Football Schedule 2024
Michigan football schedule 2024
Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State
Sept. 7 vs. Texas
Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 21 vs. USC
Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota
Oct. 5 at Washington
Oct. 12 Idle
Oct. 19 at Illinois
Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State
Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
Nov. 9 at Indiana
Nov. 16 Idle
Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 30 at Ohio State
Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship
Michigan football schedule analysis
Fresno State Bulldogs
All-time series: No previous games
Texas Longhorns
All-time series: Texas, 1-0
Last game: Texas, 38-37 (2005)
Ark. State Red Wolves
All-time series: No previous games
USC Trojans
All-time series: USC, 6-4
Last game: USC, 32-18 (2007)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
All-time series: Michigan, 77-25-3
Last game: Michigan, 52-10 (2023)
Washington Huskies
All-time series: Michigan, 8-5
Last game: Michigan, 31-10 (2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
All-time series: Michigan, 72-23-2
Last game: Michigan, 19-17 (2022)
Michigan State Spartans
All-time series: Michigan, 73-38-5
Last game: Michigan, 49-0 (2023)
Oregon Ducks
All-time series: Michigan, 3-2
Last game: Oregon, 39-7 (2007)
Indiana Hoosiers
All-time series: Michigan, 62-10
Last game: Michigan, 52-7 (2023)
Northwestern Wildcats
All-time series: Michigan, 59-15-2
Last game: Michigan, 33-7 (2021)
Ohio State Buckeyes
All-time series: Michigan, 61-51-6
Last game: Michigan, 30-24 (2023)
College Football Playoff schedule
Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Quarterfinals
Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl
Semifinals
Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl
Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams