Ohio State football schedule 2025: Buckeyes games, dates, opponents
While we don’t know exactly how Ohio State will finish this year, we already have a line on what the team can expect after learning its complete 2025 football schedule.
There’s another critical test against Michigan, this time on the road, as Ryan Day and the Buckeyes look to end a maddening four-game losing streak to their arch-rivals.
What else can Ohio State look forward to? Here’s your look at the Buckeyes’ complete 2025 football schedule, and how the team has fared against its forthcoming opponents.
Ohio State football schedule 2025
Aug. 30 vs. Texas
Sept. 6 vs. Grambling
Sept. 13 vs. Ohio
Sept. 20 Idle
Sept. 27 at Washington
Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota
Oct. 11 at Illinois
Oct. 18 at Wisconsin
Oct. 25 Idle
Nov. 1 vs. Penn State
Nov. 8 at Purdue
Nov. 15 vs. UCLA
Nov. 22 vs. Rutgers
Nov. 29 at Michigan
Ohio State football schedule analysis
Texas: While the Buckeyes won a memorable 24-7 result on the road against the Longhorns in 2006, Texas won in the Horseshoe in 2005 and again in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl.
Grambling: Next season marks the first time the Buckeyes and Grambling will play each other.
Ohio: The Buckeyes have won all six games against the Bobcats dating back to 1899, most recently a 43-7 decision in 2010, although OSU vacated that game.
Washington: Ohio State is 9-3 against the Huskies all-time, culminating in a narrow victory in the 2019 Rose Bowl, the final game coached by Urban Meyer.
Minnesota: In a series that originated in 1921, the Buckeyes have a dominant 47-7 edge on the Gophers, winning every meeting since 2001, most recently a 37-3 decision in 2023.
Illinois: The Illibuck Trophy has been around since 1902, but the Buckeyes are 68-30 in the series, winning each time since 2008.
Wisconsin: Ohio State beat the Badgers by a 24-10 count in 2023 and took a commanding 62-18-5 series lead in the process.
Penn State: Not since 2016 have the Buckeyes lost a game to the Nittany Lions, coming out ahead in the last eight straight meetings, including a 20-13 win at Beaver Stadium in 2024.
Purdue: While the Boilermakers upset the Buckeyes in a stunning 49-20 result in 2018, Ohio State has dominated the last three and taking a 42-15-2 lead all-time.
UCLA: Next season marks the first game between these teams since 2001, one that will break a 4-4-1 all-time tie between the schools in the series.
Rutgers: A perfect 10 for the Buckeyes, who are 10-0 against the Scarlet Knights since 2014, scoring under 49 points in just one of those games.
Michigan: Four straight wins put the Wolverines ahead 62-51-6 in The Game, putting the Buckeyes in a spot to right the ship, and quickly.
College Football Playoff 2025-26 schedule
Dec. 19, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 31, 2025 Cotton Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Orange Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Rose Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 8, 2026 Fiesta Bowl Semifinal
Jan. 9, 2026 Peach Bowl Semifinal
Jan. 19, 2026 National Championship
