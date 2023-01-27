Bengals vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, props & game predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals will head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game for a second straight season. The Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 last weekend to reach this point, while the Chiefs got by the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20. These two AFC teams are becoming the powerhouses of the conference, so everything is setting up for a great matchup.

With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, our experts have given out their Bengals vs. Chiefs pick against the spread with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

BENGALS VS. CHIEFS PREDICTION: Bengals +1 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)





Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game prediction: 2023 AFC Championship

Giving out a Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction has been all over the place throughout the week. That’s because the lines and odds have flip-flopped so often, primarily due to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s win over the Jags last weekend and has been monitored by oddsmakers and fans alike all week.

Regardless of how he’s looked at practice, walking to and from press conferences and everything in between, the fact remains he is not 100% healthy. Along with the fact that Bengals QB Joe Burrow and company have proven they can defeat the Chiefs on the road, we’ll back Cincinnati +1 with our Bengals vs. Chiefs pick against the spread.

Bengals vs. Chiefs pick against the spread at DraftKings Sportsbook

As we alluded to, the Bengals have proven that they are not intimidated by heading to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Not only did they take down the Chiefs there earlier this season, but they also did so when it mattered most. Burrow and company went into KC in last year’s AFC Championship and pulled off the upset to advance to the Super Bowl.

Our Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction suggests they can do the same with Mahomes now hobbled on his injured ankle. He was able to return in the second half of last week’s game, but he had a significant limp throughout the rest of the game.

It’s also worth noting that a high ankle sprain is normally an injury that sidelines players for several weeks. Regardless, the Bengals looked incredible against the Bills last weekend. That game was in the snow in Buffalo, which should have favored the home team.

However, the Bengals went into Orchard Park and ran for 172 yards against the league’s fifth-best rushing defense. Now facing a Chiefs team with their best player injured, we’ll back the slight road underdog with our Bengals vs. Chiefs pick against the spread.

All Bengals vs. Chiefs props, game odds & betting lines via DraftKings

If you’d like to take a different approach than our Bengals vs. Chiefs spread prediction, you can always browse the abundance of player prop markets at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ve listed some of the most popular ones for you below:

Joe Burrow:

Passing Yards: Over 277.5 (-115) vs. Under 277.5 (-115)

Passing Touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-180) vs. Under 1.5 (+145)

Ja’Marr Chase:

Receiving Yards: Over 83.5 (-115) vs. Under 83.5 (-115)

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -105

Patrick Mahomes:

Passing Yards: Over 286.5 (-115) vs. Under 286.5 (-115)

Passing Touchdowns: Over 2.5 (+145) vs. Under 2.5 (-180)

Travis Kelce:

Receiving Yards: Over 78.5 (-115) vs. Under 78.5 (-115)

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -110

If you would like to stick with our Bengals vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, Cincinnati +1 is listed at -110 odds and Kansas City -1 has the same -110 price at DraftKings Sportsbook. An $11 wager on the Bengals profits $10 if they’re able to pull off the upset, and the same $11 wager on the Chiefs also profits $10 if they win by at least two points. If Kansas City wins by exactly one point, bets on both sides of the spread push and all wagers are refunded.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.