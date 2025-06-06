Atlanta Braves Make Brutal History Not Seen in More Than 50 Years in Thursday Loss
The Atlanta Braves surrendered seven runs in the top of the ninth inning on Thursday as part of a brutal 11-10 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
With the loss, Atlanta is now 27-34, continuing their run as one of the most disappointing teams in the league. The loss also made some excruciating team history, according to Braves' Insider Grant McAuley.
So, if I read this correctly in the #Braves postgame notes, the last time they lost a game when leading by 6+ runs after eight innings was July 17, 1973. Willie Mays had the go-ahead hit for the Mets.
Today snapped Atlanta's 766-game win streak up by 6+ runs through 8 innings.
Scott Blewett was charged with four runs in the ninth inning while Raisel Iglesias was charged with three. After the game, Blewett was designated for assignment and it was reported that the team is going to bring up possible Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel, who has been working in the minor leagues.
Offensively, the Braves wasted home runs from Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Drake Baldwin. Atlanta had 12 hits in all.
The Diamondbacks moved to 31-31 as they try to stay in a loaded National League playoff race.
The Braves will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants at Oracle Park. First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. ET as Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) pitches against Hayden Birdsong (SF).
Schwellenbach is 4-4 with a 3.13 ERA while Birdsong is 3-1 with a 2.37.
