Chicago White Sox' Rehabbing Star Nearing Game Action
The Chicago White Sox, fresh off getting swept by the New York Yankees, did get some good news on the rehab trail as it looks like superstar centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. is nearing a return to game action.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, with a link to the original report (subscription required):
Robert (hip) is still awaiting his first action at the team's complex in Glendale, Ariz.,Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "We anticipate some game action later this week,'' general manager Chris Getz said. "He seems to have turned the corner and is trending well."
There had been hope that Robert Jr. would be able to start rehab games last week, but even if the mild delay, this is good news for the Sox, who are just 14-33 this year.
An All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner last season, Robert Jr. is one of the most talented players in baseball. The 26-year-old hit 38 homers and drove in 80 runs in 2023 while stealing 20 bases a season ago. He's a lifetime .278 hitter who made his Major League debut in 2020.
Robert Jr. also won a Gold Glove in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and earned MVP votes last year. He's gotten just 28 at-bats this season and is hitting .214 with two home runs.
The White Sox are widely expected to trade a slew of veterans and expiring contracts at the trade deadline this year, but they are expected to hold onto Robert Jr.
