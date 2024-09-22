Cleveland Guardians Star Ties Legendary Hall of Famer in Team History on Saturday

(Related) Most career games with multiple extra base hits with the #Guardians franchise (1901-):

135- Earl Averill

109- Ramirez (Doubling and homering on Saturday)

109- Tris Speaker

100- Hal Trosky

99- Albert Belle

97- Jim Thome

91- Ken Keltner

91- Manny Ramirez

76- Lou Boudreau https://t.co/EB8LhkeQpB