Cleveland Guardians Star Ties Legendary Hall of Famer in Team History on Saturday
The Cleveland Guardians lost 6-5 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night, dropping to 90-66 for the season. Though the Guardians have already wrapped up the American League Central title, they are still playing for the top seed in the looming American League playoffs. They are 1.5 games back of the New York Yankees for that.
Despite the loss, Saturday was another big day for Guardians star Jose Ramirez. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a run scored and three RBI. With the two extra-base hits, he tied Hall of Famer Tris Speaker on a legendary list in team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most career games with multiple extra base hits with the #Guardians franchise (1901-):
135- Earl Averill
109- Ramirez (Doubling and homering on Saturday)
109- Tris Speaker
100- Hal Trosky
99- Albert Belle
97- Jim Thome
91- Ken Keltner
91- Manny Ramirez
76- Lou Boudreau
Though Aaron Judge is likely to win the award, Ramirez will undoubtedly get consideration for the American League MVP. He's hitting .276 with 37 homers, 112 RBI and 40 stolen bases. At the age of 32, he's still one of the best players in all of baseball.
As for Speaker, he was one of the early superstars in the sport. He spent 22 years in the game with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland, Washington and the Philadelphia A's. Playing at the same time as Babe Ruth, he was a lifetime .345 hitter. He popped 117 home runs and drove in 1,531 runs. He led the league in RBIs with 130 back in 1923. He won the MVP Award in 1912 and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1939.
