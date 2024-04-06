Colorado Rockies' INF Joins Rare Team History with Walk-Off Grand Slam on Friday
The Colorado Rockies earned a thrilling come-from-behind victory on Friday afternoon, beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-7, at Coors Field.
In the win, the Rockies scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, winning the game on a walk-off grand slam from infielder Ryan McMahon.
The win was made even more exciting considering that the Rockies had allowed five runs in the top of the ninth inning to fall behind, but they stuck with it and got a historic win.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
walk-off grand slams, Rockies history:
Today Ryan McMahon
9/11/20 Charlie Blackmon
8/24/09 Ryan Spilborghs
So that is just the third walk-off grand slam in Rockies history, and what a way to win in your home opener. With the win, Colorado is now 2-6 on the season. Projected to finish last in the National League West this year, it's a nice early season memory to beat a perennial playoff team in this fashion.
The 29-year-old McMahon is a lifetime .245 hitter who has hit 105 homers and driven in 358. He's hitting .414 in the early going this season with a homer and six RBI.
McMahon is in the eighth year of his career, all with the Rockies, having debuted in 2017.
The Rockies and Rays will play again on Saturday night with first pitch set to come at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Rays have not announced a starting pitcher yet while the Rockies will counter with Ryan Feltner.
The righty is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.