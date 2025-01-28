Colorado Rockies Slugger Michael Toglia Showed Signs of Being Elite Late in 2024
Michael Toglia finally seems to have a firm grasp on the Colorado Rockies' starting first base gig, thanks in large part to his impressive showing down the stretch last year.
According to Fantrax's Kirk Snyder, Toglia put up a 16.4% barrel percentage after the All-Star break in 2024. Only five qualified players had better marks during that same stretch: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto and Jorge Soler.
Considering Judge and Ohtani won MVP, Soto signed the most expensive contract in MLB history and Schwarber broke the single-season record for leadoff home runs, that is some pretty solid company to join.
Colorado selected Toglia in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of UCLA. Toglia was ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Rockies' farm system entering the 2022 season, but he struggled mightily upon getting promoted to the big leagues for the first time.
Across 31 games in 2022, Toglia hit .216 with two home runs, eight doubles, 12 RBI, one stolen base, a .653 OPS and a -0.1 WAR. Things got worse in 2023, when Toglia hit .163 with four home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, one stolen base, a .507 OPS and a -1.5 WAR in 45 games.
Toglia improved as a defender in 2024, but his production at the plate was just as worrying to open the season. Through July 2, he was batting .182 with a .669 OPS.
As it turned out, a three-home run game just before the All-Star break gave Toglia the momentum he needed to turn things around in the second half. From July 14 through the end of the season, Toglia hit .244 with an .818 OPS, racking up 12 home runs and 13 doubles in 66 games.
Toglia finished 2024 with a .218 batting average, 25 home runs, 55 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a .767 OPS and 2.2 WAR.
Whether it's Rockies fans or fantasy owners, anyone with stock in Toglia should have plenty of reason for optimism entering 2025.
