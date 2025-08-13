Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are Nearing Even More New York Yankees History
The New York Yankees continued their dominance of the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, beating Minnesota 9-1 at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, New York is now 64-56. They are in third place in the American League East, but they are holding onto the third spot in the American League wild card picture.
Wild card update
Team
Record
WC Spot
Seattle/Houston
67-53
--
Boston
66-55
2 (1.5 GB)
Yankees
64-56
3 (3.0 GB of WC 1)
Cleveland
62-56
N/a (1.0 GB of WC3)
Carlos Rodon dominated on the mound, going seven strong innings and striking out five. He gave up just one run on one hit. He's now 12-7 with a 3.25 ERA on the campaign.
Offensively, the Yankees were led by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who both hit home runs. For Judge, it was his 38th of the season, while for Stanton, it was his 12th.
History making duo
Judge and Stanton homering in the same game is nothing new, as evidenced by Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most times homering in same game, duos in Yankees history including playoffs:
Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig: 75
Mickey Mantle/Yogi Berra: 56
Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton: 54
Babe Ruth/Bob Meusel: 47
Roger Maris/Mickey Mantle: 43
h/t @EliasSports
Stanton and Judge could pass the Mantle/Berra tandem this season, which would be incredibly impressive, considering that both are Hall of Famers and Yankees legends. Judge, recently back from the injured list, is hitting .337 with the 38 homers and 88 RBIs. Stanton is hitting .300 after his 4-for-5 showing with the 12 blasts and 34 RBIs.
Up next
The Yankees will play the Twins again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler will pitch against ace Joe Ryan.
