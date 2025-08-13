Fastball

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are Nearing Even More New York Yankees History

The duo homered again on Tuesday night as New York routed the Minnesota Twins 9-1.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) throws a ball in the outfield before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 11.
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) throws a ball in the outfield before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 11. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees continued their dominance of the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, beating Minnesota 9-1 at Yankee Stadium.

With the win, New York is now 64-56. They are in third place in the American League East, but they are holding onto the third spot in the American League wild card picture.

Wild card update

Team

Record

WC Spot

Seattle/Houston

67-53

--

Boston

66-55

2 (1.5 GB)

Yankees

64-56

3 (3.0 GB of WC 1)

Cleveland

62-56

N/a (1.0 GB of WC3)

Carlos Rodon dominated on the mound, going seven strong innings and striking out five. He gave up just one run on one hit. He's now 12-7 with a 3.25 ERA on the campaign.

Offensively, the Yankees were led by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who both hit home runs. For Judge, it was his 38th of the season, while for Stanton, it was his 12th.

History making duo

Judge and Stanton homering in the same game is nothing new, as evidenced by Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

most times homering in same game, duos in Yankees history including playoffs:

Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig: 75
Mickey Mantle/Yogi Berra: 56
Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton: 54
Babe Ruth/Bob Meusel: 47
Roger Maris/Mickey Mantle: 43

h/t @EliasSports

Stanton and Judge could pass the Mantle/Berra tandem this season, which would be incredibly impressive, considering that both are Hall of Famers and Yankees legends. Judge, recently back from the injured list, is hitting .337 with the 38 homers and 88 RBIs. Stanton is hitting .300 after his 4-for-5 showing with the 12 blasts and 34 RBIs.

Up next

The Yankees will play the Twins again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler will pitch against ace Joe Ryan.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

