Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton Continue to Make New York Yankees History in Win

most times homering in same game, NYY duos in a season:



1961 Roger Maris & Mickey Mantle: 14

2024 Aaron Judge & Giancarlo Stanton: 13

2022 Judge & Anthony Rizzo: 13

2002 Alfonso Soriano & Jason Giambi: 13

2024 Judge & Juan Soto: 12

2022 Judge & Stanton: 12



h/t @EliasSports