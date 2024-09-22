Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton Continue to Make New York Yankees History in Win
The New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 10-0 on Saturday night, inching even closer to the American League East championship.
The Yankees are now 91-64 on the season. With seven games to play, they lead the Orioles by 5.0 games in the division. They also have a 1.5 game lead on the Cleveland Guardians for the top record and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming American League playoffs.
The Yankees got a dominant pitching performance from lefty Carlos Rodon on Saturday, as he went 6.0 innings, striking out four. He surrendered just five hits and moved to 16-9 on the year. He now has a 3.98 ERA.
At the plate, New York got home runs from Aaron Judge (54), Giancarlo Stanton (26) and Anthony Volpe (12). The blasts by Judge and Stanton made some unique history the franchise.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most times homering in same game, NYY duos in a season:
1961 Roger Maris & Mickey Mantle: 14
2024 Aaron Judge & Giancarlo Stanton: 13
2022 Judge & Anthony Rizzo: 13
2002 Alfonso Soriano & Jason Giambi: 13
2024 Judge & Juan Soto: 12
2022 Judge & Stanton: 12
h/t @EliasSports
And this as well:
most times homering in same game, duos in Yankees history including playoffs:
Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig: 75
Mickey Mantle/Yogi Berra: 56
Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton: 48
Babe Ruth/Bob Meusel: 47
Roger Maris/Mickey Mantle: 43
h/t @Eliassports
While Stanton has frustrated Yankees fans during his tenure because of injuries, he's certainly been productive when on the field.
The Yankees will finish out the series with the A's on Sunday before heading home to take on the Orioles on Tuesday night.
