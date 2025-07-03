Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton Continue to Re-Write New York Yankees History
The New York Yankees dropped another game at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, this time losing 11-9 at Rogers Centre.
As a result of the loss, the Yankees and Jays are now tied in the American League East at 48-38. Toronto went 74-88 last season, and their turnaround represents one of the better stories in the league this season.
Despite the loss, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homered for the Yankees, and they continue to re-write the history books.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most times homering in same game, duos in Yankees history including playoffs:
Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig: 75
Mickey Mantle/Yogi Berra: 56
Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton: 52
Babe Ruth/Bob Meusel: 47
Roger Maris/Mickey Mantle: 43
h/t @EliasSports
Judge, who was recently named as a starter in the All-Star Game, is now hitting .363 with 31 home runs and 70 RBIs. He has the second-most home runs in the American League, behind only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners (33).
For Stanton, the home run was his first of the season. He missed significant time because of injuries to both elbows, which he reported in spring training.
The Yankees will look to salvage the four-game series on Thursday night when they take on the Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Clarke Schmidt will pitch for the Yankees, while veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt takes the ball for Toronto.
Schmidt, who has taken on a prominent role in the wake of injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, is 4-4 with a 3.09 ERA. Bassitt is 7-4 with a 4.29.
