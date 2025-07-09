Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton Homer in Same Game, Continue to Make Team History
NEW YORK - Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Wells each hit home runs as the New York Yankees routed the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
The win moves New York to 50-41 on the season while the loss drops Seattle to 48-43. The Yankees continue to own the top spot in the American League wild card picture, while the Mariners are in third in that race.
For Judge and Stanton, homering in the same game is nothing new, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most times homering in same game, duos in Yankees history including playoffs:
Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig: 75
Mickey Mantle/Yogi Berra: 56
Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton: 53
Babe Ruth/Bob Meusel: 47
Roger Maris/Mickey Mantle: 43
h/t @EliasSports
Stanton's home run came off former All-Star Logan Gilbert in the bottom of the sixth inning while Judge hit his off reliever Casey Legumina.
For Stanton, it was his second home run, as he's spent much of the year on the injured list with elbow problems. For Judge, it was his 34th, and he's two behind M's catcher Cal Raleigh for the major league-lead.
This game was a tale of two halves. Gilbert was cruising through four innings, but a 35-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth clearly cooled him off, and the Yankees were able to take advantage, scoring once in the fifth and five times in the sixth.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Judge and Stanton will get a look at M's rookie Logan Evans.
