Aaron Judge and His Exceptional Batting Average Are Now in Unbelievable History Through 33 Games
Aaron Judge continued his incredible start to the season on Saturday despite the New York Yankees losing 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Judge, 33, went 2-for-4 with a homer in the loss, raising his batting average to a sensational .432 through 33 games.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Judge is in some incredible history as he seeks to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams (.406) in 1941.
Highest batting average in team’s first 33 games, last 80 seasons (qualified based on current rules):
1994 Paul O’Neill: .473
1958 Stan Musial: .471
1959 Henry Aaron: .456
1950 Stan Musial: .448
1983 Rod Carew: .442
2023 Luis Arraez: .437
2025 Aaron Judge: .432
Hitting has never been harder given the presence of max-velocity pitchers and the importance of spin rate, so what Judge is doing is remarkable. He also has 11 homers, which is second in baseball entering play on Sunday. Only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners (12) has more.
A six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, Judge is putting himself in position to win his third American League MVP Award. The only thing missing from his trophy case is a World Series title, and he's hoping to lead New York to that this season.
The Yankees enter play on Sunday at 19-14 and in first place in the American League East. They'll take on the Rays again at 1:35 p.m. ET as Taj Bradley (TBR) pitches against Will Warren (NYY).
Warren is 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA so far.
