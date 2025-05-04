Aaron Judge and His Exceptional Batting Average Are Now in Unbelievable History Through 33 Games

Highest batting average in team’s first 33 games, last 80 seasons (qualified based on current rules):



1994 Paul O’Neill: .473

1958 Stan Musial: .471

1959 Henry Aaron: .456

1950 Stan Musial: .448

1983 Rod Carew: .442

2023 Luis Arraez: .437

2025 Aaron Judge: .432 https://t.co/dZhGNdB6a8