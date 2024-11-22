Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Join Rare History with MVP Wins on Thursday
Congratulations are in order for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, who captured the MVP Awards in their respective leagues on Thursday night.
For Ohtani, it's his third MVP Award and first in the National League. For Judge, it's his second.
Ohtani, who signed a $700 million deal before the 2024 season, became the first player ever to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a single year. Ohtani ended the year with 54 homers and 59 steals.
In addition to his record-setting speed and power, the 30-year-old hit .310 as well
As for Judge, he hit .322, finishing just 11 points shy of the batting title in the American League. He also popped 58 homers and drove in 144 runs. He beat out teammate Juan Soto and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals to win the award.
Ohtani's Dodgers beat Judge's Yankees in the World Series, four games to one.
The duo made baseball history on multiple fronts, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
this is the 8th year where BOTH MVPs had previously won ROY, too, joining:
2023: Ohtani/Acuña
2021: Ohtani/Harper
2019: Trout/Bellinger
2016: Trout/Bryant
2011: Verlander/Braun
2008: Pedroia/Pujols
1972: Allen/Bench
And this:
this is the 2nd season where both MVPs had already won one previously (since BBWAA began voting in 1931), joining:
1955 Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella (3rd for each)
And lastly:
There have been 23 unanimous MVPs awarded (since BBWAA began voting in 1931)
Since 2000:
2024 Shohei Ohtani
2024 Aaron Judge
2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.
2023 Shohei Ohtani
2021 Shohei Ohtani
2015 Bryce Harper
2014 Mike Trout
2009 Albert Pujols
2002 Barry Bonds
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.