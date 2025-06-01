Aaron Judge Continues to Move Up Impressive List in New York Yankees History in Lopsided Loss
In an otherwise forgettable game, Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 with two home runs for the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees lost 18-2, marking the second straight game that New York has lost in the World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Judge's big game gives him 21 homers for the season, which is second in the American League behind Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. It also moves him up an impressive list in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most multi-homer games, Yankees history:
Babe Ruth: 68
Mickey Mantle: 46
Lou Gehrig: 43
Aaron Judge: 42
Considering those are three of the best players in baseball history, that's amazing company for Judge to be in. The 33-year-old is putting together another outstanding campaign, which could result in his second consecutive MVP award. He's hitting .398 and now has an even 50 RBIs. He's also carrying a 1.268 OPS.
On the other side, Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy hit two home runs while Andy Pages and Dalton Rushing each hit one as well.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday night with a nationally televised game on ESPN. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Ryan Yarbrough (NYY) pitches against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Yarbrough, a former Dodgers' lefty, has gone 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA this season. Yamamoto is looking like an All-Star and enters play at 6-3 with a 1.97.
The Yankees are 35-22 this season while the Dodgers are 36-22.
