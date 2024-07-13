Aaron Judge Does Something Not Done in Nearly 30 Years of Yankee History on Friday
The New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, 4-1, at Camden Yards. It was a huge win for the Yankees, who are now 57-39 and 1.0 game back of the Orioles in the American League East.
In the win, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge put up one the weirder stat lines in team history, going 1-for-1 with a home run, four walks, an RBI and a run scored. The Yankees haven't seen a stat line like that since the 1996 season, according to @NyYankeesStats:
Aaron Judge: First Yankee with a HR and 4 BB in a game since Paul O'Neill on 4/30/1996 at BAL
Judge is putting together an MVP-type season for the Yankees, having also won the award in 2022. He's got 33 homers and 84 RBI, both of which lead the major leagues right now.
In addition, with that 33rd homer, this is just the third time in team history that a player has had 33 homers before the All-Star break.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
.@Yankees Aaron Judge hits his 33rd home run of the season. He's one of only two Yankees players to hit 33 homers before the All-Star break (also done by Roger Maris in 1961 and Judge in 2022).
A starter in next week's All-Star Game, Judge is hitting .306 for the year. Lifetime, he's a .284 hitter with 290 home runs. As long as he stays healthy in the second half of the season, he should reach the 300 home run plateau fairly quickly into the second half.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.