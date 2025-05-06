Aaron Judge Goes Hitless in Yankees Loss on Monday, But He Still Made Amazing History Through 34 Games
The New York Yankees lost 4-3 to the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Yankee Stadium, falling to 19-16 on the season. It's the third straight loss for New York, but they still remain in first place in the American League East.
Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with a walk in the defeat, dropping his average to .414. He's trying to become the first player since Ted Williams in 1941 to hit .400 (.406) for an entire season.
The Yankees have now played 35 games, but Jayson Stark of The Athletic recently took a look at Judge's first 34 games and where they stand in baseball history.
Here’s the complete list of men whose first 34 games put them in .400/.500/.700/10-homer territory, according to Baseball-Reference: Ted Williams, 1957 … Jimmie Foxx, 1932 … Aaron Judge, 2025.
The 33-year-old is already well on track to win his third American League MVP Award, as he also has 11 homers and 33 RBIs so far. Moreover, he's posted a .503 on-base percentage and a 1.262 OPS.
A six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, Judge is one of the most accomplished hitters in the league since making his debut in 2016. He helped the Yankees get to the World Series in 2024, where they fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Yankees and Padres will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Clarke Schmidt will take the mound for New York, while Michael King pitches for San Diego.
