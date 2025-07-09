Aaron Judge Hits 34th Home Run, Tying Himself in Special New York Yankees History

(Related update) Most home runs by a #Yankees player prior to the All-Star Break of a season (1933-present):

34- Judge (2025 via 1 earlier on tonight)

34- Judge (2024)

33- Maris (1961)

33- Judge (2022)

30- Alex Rodriguez (2007)

30- Judge (2017)

29- Mantle (1956)

29- Mantle (1961) https://t.co/D1x5ZRxxbh