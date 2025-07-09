Aaron Judge Hits 34th Home Run, Tying Himself in Special New York Yankees History
NEW YORK - New York Yankees star Aaron Judge went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI on Tuesday night as the Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 10-3 at Yankee Stadium.
The home run was the 34th of the season for Judge, who is just two off the pace set by M's catcher Cal Raleigh (36), for the league-lead.
It also tied Judge with.... himself in some unique team history, according to @StatsCentre:
(Related update) Most home runs by a #Yankees player prior to the All-Star Break of a season (1933-present):
34- Judge (2025 via 1 earlier on tonight)
34- Judge (2024)
33- Maris (1961)
33- Judge (2022)
30- Alex Rodriguez (2007)
30- Judge (2017)
29- Mantle (1956)
29- Mantle (1961)
The most feared right-handed hitter in baseball, Judge also has 75 RBIs and a .360 bating average. In addition to his heroics, the Yankees got a three-run home run from Giancarlo Stanton and a two-run blast from Austin Wells.
New York is now 50-41 after the win, and they remain in the first wild card position in the American League. Seattle is in the third spot, two games behind New York at 48-43. New York also has a 3-1 season-lead over Seattle, so one more win would give the Yankees the advantage in a head-to-head tiebreaker.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Cam Schlittler is expected to make his major league debut for the Yankees, while Logan Evans will get the ball for Seattle.
The series ends on Thursday.
