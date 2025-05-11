Aaron Judge is Approaching Lou Gehrig on Special List in New York Yankees History
The New York Yankees lost to the Athletics 11-7 on Saturday afternoon in West Sacramento, Calif. New York surrendered seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings combined in the defeat, dropping to 22-17. The A's improved to 21-19.
Despite the loss, it was another excellent day for Aaron Judge, who went 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs. The defending American League MVP, he's now hitting .396 with a league-leading 14 homers.
He's also moving up an impressive list in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most multi-HR games, Yankees history:
Babe Ruth: 68
Mickey Mantle: 46
Lou Gehrig: 43
Aaron Judge: 41
It's been an incredible first 39 games for Judge, who is hitting .396 with a .486 on-base percentage. He's also got a ridiculous 1.258 OPS. Already a two-time MVP, he's certainly in early position to win his third version of the award.
And any time you can approach Gehrig in team history, you've done something right. One of the most beloved players in franchise history, Gehrig was a 17-year veteran. He hit .340 lifetime and blasted 493 home runs. He was a two-time MVP, a batting champion, a seven-time All-Star and a seven-time World Series winner. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1939.
The Yankees and Athletics will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Former Yankee Luis Severino will start for the A's while the Yankees haven't announced a starter as of this posting.
Severino is 1-3 with a 3.62 ERA.
