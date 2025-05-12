Aaron Judge is on Extremely Short List in New York Yankees History After Torrid 40 Games
The New York Yankees beat the Athletics 12-2 on Sunday afternoon in West Sacramento, winning the series and moving to 23-17 on the year.
Ben Rice provided some theatrics, hitting a grand slam, but Aaron Judge continued to dominate at the plate as well, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs.
With the effort, he raised his average to .409 as he continues his quest to be the first player hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.
While he hasn't quite made that history yet, he is on a very short list in Yankees history through 40 games, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Highest batting average in team’s first 40 games, Yankees history (qualified based on current rules):
1994 Paul O’Neill: .465
1956 Mickey Mantle: .430
2025 Aaron Judge: .409
1927 Lou Gehrig: .397
In addition to his average, he also has a .494 on-base percentage. The 33-year-old is the best right-handed hitter in baseball and is vying for his third career American League MVP Award. A 10-year veteran, Judge has spent his entire career in New York.
He's a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger. Lifetime, he's a .293 hitter with 329 homers and 755 RBIs.
The Yankees will stay on the West Coast and begin a new series on Monday night when they visit the Seattle Mariners. The M's are in first place (22-17) in the American League West, but they were just swept by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Emerson Hancock will pitch for Seattle against Clarke Schmidt.
