Aaron Judge Joins Barry Bonds in Baseball History with Another Big Day Saturday
Aaron Judge hit his 11th home run of the season on Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. At the time of this posting, he's 2-for-3 with that homer and a run scored. The game is in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Regardless of how this game ends up, Judge is assured of joining Barry Bonds in some incredible baseball history, per @CodifyBaseball:
Hitters reaching base 77+ times in the first 33 games of any of the last 30 MLB seasons:
Barry Bonds (2002)
Barry Bonds (2004)
Aaron Judge (2025)
Judge, a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, is already well on track to win his third American League MVP Award. With a .435 batting average (as of this posting), he's also aiming to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams in 1941.
Though his career has been scarred by connection to the Steroid Era, Bonds is among the most talented players to ever step foot on a baseball field. A 22-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, Bonds was a seven-time MVP, a 14-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glover and a two-time batting champion. He also won 12 Silver Slugger Awards and led the Giants to an apperance in the 2002 World Series.
He is baseball's all-time home run leader at 765 and also led the league in on-base percentage in eight different seasons.
The Yankees will finish out their series with the Rays on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is 1:35 p.m. ET.
