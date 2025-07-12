Aaron Judge Joins Four Other Sluggers in Making Rare Baseball History This Season
Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Eugenio Suarez (Arizona Diamondbacks), Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners), Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs) and Pete Alonso (New York Mets) have combined to make some rare baseball history that hasn't been seen in the last 19 years.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
2025 is the first season we've had 5 players with at least 75 RBI by the All-Star break since 2006. Fun lists:
------
2025: Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Seiya Suzuki, Eugenio Suárez & Pete Alonso
2006: David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Jim Thome, Lance Berkman & Andruw Jones
Considering the season started in March this year, there have been a few more games prior to the All-Star break for players to amass stats, but it's been an excellent offensive season for those players.
Raleigh has a league-best 38 home runs and is just one away from tying Barry Bonds for the most home runs ever before the All-Star break. Judge has 34 home runs and is set to start the All-Star Game again next week. He's also still in the driver's seat for the American League MVP, despite what we've seen from Raleigh. Suarez is likely to be the hottest name at the looming trade deadline and Alonso is setting himself up for a nice payday again in the offseason.
There are two games left before the All-Star break, with the All-Star Game taking place on Tuesday. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday night, with Raleigh serving as one of the participants in that event.
