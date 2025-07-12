Aaron Judge Joins Four Other Sluggers in Making Rare Baseball History This Season

2025 is the first season we've had 5 players with at least 75 RBI by the All-Star break since 2006. Fun lists:



------



2025: Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Seiya Suzuki, Eugenio Suárez & Pete Alonso



2006: David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Jim Thome, Lance Berkman & Andruw Jones