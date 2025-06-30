Aaron Judge Joins Vaunted Slugger Mark McGwire in Baseball History with Multi-Homer Game
The New York Yankees routed the Athletics 12-5 on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, making up for the 7-0 loss suffered Saturday.
Aaron Judge stole the show offensively, going 2-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBIs. The home runs were his 29th and 30th and joined him with Mark McGwire in baseball history.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead on social media:
Players to hit 30+ HR before the All-Star Break 4 times in a career:
Aaron Judge
Mark McGwire
McGwire, 61, is one of the most feared hitters in baseball history. A 16-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, he hit 583 career homers and drove in 1,414 runs. A 12-time All-Star, he also was a three-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover, a Rookie of the Year and a World Series champion in 1989.
He led his respective league in home runs four times and also hit the 70-homer mark in the vaunted home run race of 1998. He had four seasons of 50 homers or more and two seasons of 65 or more. He brought home more than 100 runs in seven different years.
Because of his connection to the Steroid Era, he is not in the Hall of Fame.
As for Judge, he's now hitting .356. Having already earned another All-Star berth, he's in line to win his third career MVP award later this fall.
The Yankees will be back in action on Monday night when they visit the Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET.
