Aaron Judge Just Keeps Re-Making History Through First Games of 2025 Season
The New York Yankees beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 on Friday afternoon, spoiling the Pirates' home opener at PNC Park.
With the win, New York is now 5-2 on the season while the loss dropped Pittsburgh to 2-6. Once again, the Yankees utilized the longball, getting a home run from Aaron Judge. It's already his sixth in just seven games.
He's also re-writing history at every turn.
First, there's this stat from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most RBI in team’s first 7 games of season, since RBI official (1920):
2025 Aaron Judge: 17
2013 Chris Davis: 17
2005 Pat Burrell: 17
Judge is the only of them to also have 5 HR in those games, let alone 6
And this one, courtesy of Yankees' stat expert Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Yankees with at least 6 HR, 17 RBI, 4 BB and 2 SB in any 7-game span:
Aaron Judge (2025)
[end list]
The 32-year-old Judge is hitting .379 thus far, going 11-for-29. He also has 12 runs scored and an on-base percentage of .455.
A two-time American League MVP, Judge is also a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger. He's won the Rookie of the Year and has led the American League in homers twice. Last season, he led baseball in home runs (58), RBIs (144), walks (133) and on-base percentage (.458).
The Yankees and Pirates will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman will take the mound for New York against left-hander Bailey Falter.
Related MLB Stories
GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Riley Greene, one of the top young players in baseball, hit an impressive home run for the Tigers in a Friday win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's THE DEAL?: One insider says that the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are nearing a $500+ million extension, but Guerrero has downplayed it. What's the real story there? CLICK HERE:
SWINGIN' CARDS: Even though the Cardinals lost to the Red Sox on Friday afternoon, the offense has been at historic levels to start the year. CLICK HERE: