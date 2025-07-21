Aaron Judge Just Tied Babe Ruth on Iconic List in New York Yankees History

(Related) Most HR by a #Yankees player - First 100 team Gms of a season:

41- Babe Ruth (1921)

41- Ruth (1928)

40- Roger Maris (1961)

39- Mickey Mantle (1959)

39- Judge (2022)

36- Judge (2025)

36- Ruth (1920)

36- Ruth (1930)

36- Lou Gehrig (1934)

35- Gehrig (1927)

35- Maris (1960) https://t.co/2AcAvzjkQa