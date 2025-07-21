Aaron Judge Just Tied Babe Ruth on Iconic List in New York Yankees History
The New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Sunday afternoon as Aaron Judge continued his incredible season at the plate.
The reigning American League MVP, Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an RBI. The home run was his 36th of the season and keeps him two behind Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners) for the major league-lead.
It also tied him with Babe Ruth on an iconic list in team history, per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related) Most HR by a #Yankees player - First 100 team Gms of a season:
41- Babe Ruth (1921)
41- Ruth (1928)
40- Roger Maris (1961)
39- Mickey Mantle (1959)
39- Judge (2022)
36- Judge (2025)
36- Ruth (1920)
36- Ruth (1930)
36- Lou Gehrig (1934)
35- Gehrig (1927)
35- Maris (1960)
Judge is hitting .352, which leads the American League in hitting, while also posting the 36 home runs and 82 RBIs. The RBIs are just one short of Raleigh's 83, meaning Judge has a serious chance to win the American League triple crown. No AL player has done that since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Judge also has 351 career home runs, which passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the most in a player's first 10 seasons (350).
The Yankees are now 55-44 on the season and they maintain a lead in the first wild card position in the AL playoff race.
They'll take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in a massive American League East battle. The Jays lead the Yankees by three games in the division.
First pitch is 7:07 p.m. ET.
