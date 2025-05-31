Aaron Judge Makes Baseball History Despite New York Yankees Loss on Friday
In a battle of reigning MVP winners, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees both made some special history.
Ohtani homered twice, giving him 22 for the year, and you can read about his accomplishments here. Judge went 2-for-5, also homering, which gives him 19 for the season.
Per @Nyyankeesstats:
After his first inning home run, Aaron Judge now has 157 total bases this season.
That’s the most in MLB history before June.
With his double later in the game, Judge now has 159 total bases, extending his lead even further. Out to an incredible start this season, the 33-year-old is hitting .392 with a .486 on-base percentage. He's also got a 1.236 OPS and is the front runner for MVP again, which would be his third version of the award.
The most feared right-handed hitter in the sport, Judge is a four-time Silver Slugger and a six-time All-Star. He helped the Yankees get to the World Series last season and is a driving force behind their 35-21 record this season. They are in first place in the American League East. However, they lost on Friday 8-5 as the Dodgers scored six times in the sixth and seventh innings.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Right-hander Will Warren will pitch for New York while Landon Knack goes for the Dodgers.
Warren is 3-2 with a 4.09 ERA and Knack is 2-2 with a 5.22.
