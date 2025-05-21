Aaron Judge Makes Some Comical Personal History in New York Yankees Win
The New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, moving to 28-19 overall. They are in first place in the American League East.
The Rangers are now 25-24 and they occupy third place in the American League West.
Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run in the win. The home run was his 16th, which leads the American League. He's also hitting .403 as he attempts to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941. Judge's home run traveled 326 feet, which is the shortest homer of his career, according to Katie Sharp of Stathead.
In addition to his batting average, Judge has a 1.253 OPS and 43 RBIs, which is tied for the major-league lead. A two-time American League MVP already, he is on track to win his third version of the award this season. He's a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and the best right-handed hitter in the game. He led the Yankees to the American League pennant last season as they were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Beyond Judge's contribution, Will Warren was excellent on the mound. The rookie went 5.2 innings to earn the win. He allowed five hits and just one walk while striking out 10. He's now 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Former New York Mets' Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom will pitch for Texas while Ryan Yarbrough starts for New York.
deGrom is 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA while Yarbrough is 1-0 with a 3.70.
