Aaron Judge Makes Weird New York Yankees History Not Seen in More Than 70 Years
The New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 on Wednesday night in Anaheim as Aaron Judge made some unique team history not seen in more than 70 years.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Aaron Judge is the first Yankee to be walked intentionally twice in the first 2 innings of a game since Gene Woodling on August 30, 1953
Judge was walked with a runner on second in the top of the first and with runners on second and third in the top of the second. The Yankees were able to score post-walk in the first on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Volpe, which is all the run support that Clarke Schmidt would need. He went six scoreless innings, scattering four hits. He walked one and struck out four.
He's now 2-2 with a 3.95 ERA on the season.
As for Judge, he went 0-for-2 with his two walks, dropping his average to .391. Though his pursuit of a .400 batting average has slipped, the 33-year-old is still the frontrunner for the American League MVP. He's got 18 homers, which is second in the AL, and 47 RBIs. He's also carrying a .488 on-base percentage and a 1.227 OPS.
After the win, the Yankees are 35-20 and in first place in the American League East. They'll be off on Thursday before taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a World Series rematch on Friday night.
First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET as Max Fried (NYY) pitches against Tony Gonsolin (LAD).
