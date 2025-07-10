Fastball

Aaron Judge Making Extremely Rare History with Total Base Numbers

With a big series against the Seattle Mariners this week, the New York Yankees star is in the company of legends.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on July 8.
NEW YORK - With a big series against the Seattle Mariners this week, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has put himself in the company of legends.

According to postgame notes shared by the Yankees on Wednesday, at 250 total bases, Judge has the most total bases of any player in history prior to the All-Star break (1933).

He's also one of only four Yankees with at least 250 total bases in the first 92 games of a season, joining Babe Ruth (1921), Joe DiMaggio (1937) and Lou Gehrig (four times).

At 33 years old, Judge has solidified himself as the best right-handed hitter in the game. A two-time MVP, he could win his third MVP Award this season. He's second in the majors in home runs with 34, entering play on Thursday. He also has 77 RBIs already. He was just named a starter in the outfield for the American League at the All-Star Game, and he was the top vote-getter in the AL as well.

The Yankees are now 51-41 and in the first wild card spot in the American League. They've taken the first two games from the Mariners (10-3, 9-6) and will go for a sweep on Thursday night.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Marcus Stroman (NYY) pitches against Bryan Woo. Stroman has spent much of the year on the injured list and comes in at 1-1 with a 7.45 ERA. Woo was just named to his first All-Star Game. He's 8-4 with a 2.77.

