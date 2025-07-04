Aaron Judge Moves into Tie with Mickey Mantle in New York Yankees History
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge tied Mickey Mantle in some interesting team history in an 8-5 Thursday loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most intentional walks in a season, Yankees since IBB officially tracked (1955):
2025 Aaron Judge: 23
1957 Mickey Mantle: 23
It’s July.
The most feared right-handed hitter in the game, Judge went 1-for-2 with two walks on Thursday. He's now hitting .364 for the season with 31 homers and 70 RBIs, and he just earned the most votes of any American League player for the All-Star Game later this month. He'll start in the outfield for Aaron Boone, who is the manager of the AL-squad.
He's a career .294 hitter with 346 home runs, and he's a major reason why the Yankees remain a contender for their first World Series title since 2009.
However, the loss on Thursday dropped the Yankees behind the Blue Jays for first place in the American League East. New York is now 48-39 and in the first wild card position.
The Yankees will be back in action on the July 4 holiday against the New York Mets, with first pitch at 3:10 p.m. ET. These contests will be played at Citi Field.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman will be on the mound for the Yankees. It's his second start since coming off the injured list. A former All-Star who used to pitch for the Mets, he's 1-1 with an 8.16 ERA.
The Mets haven't named a starter as of this posting.
