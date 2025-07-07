Aaron Judge Now Only Sits Behind Ruth, Maris and Mantle in New York Yankees History
The New York Yankees finally snapped a six-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon, beating the New York Mets 6-4 at Citi Field.
The Yankees are now 49-41 and in possession of the first wild card spot in the American League.
Aaron Judge, as he has so many times this season, helped fuel the victory by going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. The home run was his 33rd, and has him second in the American League behind Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
It also pushed him up an impressive list with some of the best names in team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most HR - First 90 games of a #Yankees season:
39- Ruth (1928)
36- Ruth (1921)
35- Ruth (1930)
35- Roger Maris (1961)
35- Mantle (1961)
33- Judge (2025)
32- Ruth (1920)
32- Mantle ('56)
32- Judge ('24)
31- Gehrig ('27)
31- Maris ('60)
31- Judge ('22)
31- Rodriguez ('07)
The likely frontrunner for the American League MVP, Judge is hitting .360 with the 33 homers and 74 RBIs. He's already won two MVP Awards and was just named to the starting outfield for the American League All-Star team yet again.
The Yankees will be off on Monday before opening up a new series on Tuesday night against the Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Seattle is 48-42 on the year, so this series could represent a big deal in the American League playoff picture with regards to tiebreaking scenarios.
The Yankees already took two-of-three from the Mariners in Seattle earlier this season.
First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
NATIONALS FIRE WS-WINNING DUO: Dave Martinez and Mike RIzzo, who cultivated the 2019 World Series champion Nationals, have been fired. CLICK HERE:
ACUNA MATCHES DIMAGGIO: Ronald Acuna Jr. is slated to start in the All-Star Game, meaning he'll join Joe DiMaggio in history as the only players to match this rare feat. CLICK HERE:
JUST A BIT OUTSIDE: Kay Adams, a popular personality in NFL circles, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cubs game recently, and it was a little.... off. CLICK HERE: