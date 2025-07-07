Aaron Judge Now Only Sits Behind Ruth, Maris and Mantle in New York Yankees History

(Related) Most HR - First 90 games of a #Yankees season:

39- Ruth (1928)

36- Ruth (1921)

35- Ruth (1930)

35- Roger Maris (1961)

35- Mantle (1961)

33- Judge (2025)

32- Ruth (1920)

32- Mantle ('56)

32- Judge ('24)

31- Gehrig ('27)

31- Maris ('60)

31- Judge ('22)

31- Rodriguez ('07) https://t.co/B7urHi4wRq