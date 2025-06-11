Aaron Judge Continues to Make Home Run History with Prolific Blasts
Aaron Judge just continued to make baseball history on Tuesday night, hitting a home run as part of a 10-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Judge went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the win, and he's now hitting .396 with 24 blasts. That's second in the American League, just behind Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners) and his 26.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Judge hit his home run 469 feet. He has 12 home runs that have traveled at least 465 feet since 2015, which is second in baseball. Only Giancarlo Stanton has more (13). Kyle Schwarber has 10.
Already a two-time American League MVP, Judge is well-positioned to win his third version of the award this year. He's trying to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams did in 1941 (hitting .406).
He's a lock to earn his seventh All-Star Game appearance as well, and he's trying to take the Yankees back to the World Series for the second straight year. New York lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year in five games.
At 40-25, the Yankees currently lead the American League East through 65 games. The Royals are 34-33 and in fourth place in the American League Central.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Left-hander Kris Bubic, who is headed for an All-Star appearance himself, will pitch for Kansas City. Clarke Schmidt will take the ball for Aaron Boone's team.