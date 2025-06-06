Aaron Judge is Ahead of Mickey Mantle and Lou Gehrig in Awesome Baseball History
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Thursday night, taking the series from the American League contenders.
Cody Bellinger provided a big home run in the win, while Aaron Judge went 1-for-1 with a double and two walks, raising his average to .392.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that puts Judge in some very special company in baseball history.
highest batting average with 20+ HR in team’s first 61 games of season:
1925 Rogers Hornsby: .428
2025 Aaron Judge: .392
1957 Mickey Mantle: .389
1930 Lou Gehrig: .386
1956 Mickey Mantle: .379
After winning the American League MVP award for the second time last season, Judge is on another MVP pace again this season. He's got 21 homers, 50 RBIs and four stolen bases. He owns a 1.251 OPS as well.
Even more impressive is that he's doing this without the lineup protection of Juan Soto, who left in free agency, or Giancarlo Stanton, who has been injured all season long.
A six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, Judge is the most feared right-handed hitter in the league.
The Yankees are 38-23 on the season and in first place in the American League East. Cleveland is 33-28 and battling in a loaded American League Central.
The Yankees are back in action on Friday night when they start a weekend series with the rival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Will Warren (NYY) pitches against Walker Buehler (BOS).
Warren is 3-3 with a 5.19 ERA. Buehler is 4-3 with a 4.44.
