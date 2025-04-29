Aaron Judge is Flirting with History Not Seen Since Ted Williams in 1941 Through First Month
The New York Yankees lost 4-3 on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
New York still leads the American League East at 17-12 while the O's are in last place at 11-17.
Though they lost, the Yankees got another solid night from superstar Aaron Judge. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI in the contest, and his average now sits at .405 through the first 29 games of the season.
No player has hit .400 for an entire season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941. Others have tried, but they have all failed. Tony Gwynn hit .394 in 1994 before the strike shortened the season, and George Brett hit .390 in 1980. Williams himself hit .388 in 1957 and Rod Carew hit .388 in 1977. Larry Walker got to .379 in 1999 before ultimately coming up short.
It will undoubtedly be hard for Judge to keep up this pace, as history proves, and the pressure of chasing such a legendary number is a hard weight to bear, but Judge is on a special run.
In addition to his average, he also has a .496 on-base percentage and a 1.199 OPS. He's got eight homers and 28 RBIs, putting up these big numbers even without the lineup protection of Juan Soto, who signed with the Mets in the offseason.
The Yankees and Orioles will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. ET.
Carlos Rodon (NYY) will pitch against Kyle Gibson, who is making his season debut for Baltimore.
