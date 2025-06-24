Aaron Judge Just Passed Hank Aaron in Some Awesome Home Run History
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 28th home run of the season on Monday night as the Yankees lost 6-1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Not only did the blast move him two away from No. 30 on the season, it also put him past Hank Aaron in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related update) Most home runs - First 10 career MLB seasons:
408- Albert Pujols
370- Eddie Mathews
369- Ralph Kiner
354- Adam Dunn
350- Ken Griffey Jr.
345- Alex Rodriguez
343- Judge (Via 1 in Monday's @Yankees defeat to CIN)
342- Hank Aaron
338- Mark Teixeira
335- Ernie Banks
The best right-handed hitter in the game, Judge is hitting .367 for the year with 62 RBIs and a .468 on-base percentage. He's also carrying a 1.202 OPS.
Already a six-time All-Star, he's a lock to represent the Yankees in Atlanta at this year's All-Star Game. He's also trying to earn his third American League MVP award, though Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners is gaining in the discussion.
The Yankees are now 45-33 after the loss, though they remain in first place in the American League East. The Reds improved to 41-38, which is still fourth in the National League Central.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Carlos Rodon will take the ball for New York while top prospect Chase Burns makes his major league debut for the Reds.
Rodon has been solid this year and has his own All-Star case, going 9-5 with a 3.10 ERA.
