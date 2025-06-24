Aaron Judge Just Passed Hank Aaron in Some Awesome Home Run History

(Related update) Most home runs - First 10 career MLB seasons:

408- Albert Pujols

370- Eddie Mathews

369- Ralph Kiner

354- Adam Dunn

350- Ken Griffey Jr.

345- Alex Rodriguez

343- Judge (Via 1 in Monday's @Yankees defeat to CIN)

342- Hank Aaron

338- Mark Teixeira

335- Ernie Banks https://t.co/eVbtJSWkK8