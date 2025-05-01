Aaron Judge of New York Yankees Now Part of an Unbelievable Group in History
The New York Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Wednesday night at Camden Yards. With the loss, New York is now 18-13, but they remain in first place in the American League East. The O's are 12-18, sitting in last.
Once again, Aaron Judge drove the bus for the Yankees' offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. He also drew a walk. Through 31 games, Judge is hitting a ridiculous .427 with 10 homers, 32 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's also posting a .521 on-base percentage with a 1.282 OPS.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's in a very select group in baseball history for his performance through the first 31 games.
10+ HR and .425+ batting average in team’s first 31 games:
2025 Aaron Judge
2019 Cody Bellinger
2017 Ryan Zimmerman
2008 Chipper Jones
1959 Henry Aaron
1932 Jimmie Foxx
Jones, Aaron and Foxx are all Hall of Famers, and Bellinger is a former MVP, so that's certainly prestigious company. Judge has already won two MVP Awards, but if he keeps up this production, he'll be in prime position to win his third. And though it's only 31 games, Judge is also in position to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams in 1941.
One of the most productive players in baseball over the last decade, Judge is a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger.
The Yankees are off on Thursday but they will start a new series on Friday night with the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Max Fried (NYY) pitches against Ryan Pepiot (TBR).
