Aaron Judge Set to Join Wild History Through First 25 Games of MLB Season
Even though he was coming off an MVP season for the New York Yankees, it was fair to wonder how Aaron Judge would fair in 2025 without the lineup support of Juan Soto (free agency) or Giancarlo Stanton (injury).
Thus far? We'd say that Judge has not missed a beat.
The 32-year-old slugger is hitting a robust .411 entering play on Wednesday. Not only that, he's got seven homers, 25 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's posted a ridiculous .509 on-base percentage and is set to be a part of some wild history through the team's first 25 games.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Aaron Judge (.411 BA, 25 RBI in 24 games) will have a .400+ BA and 25+ RBI through his first 25 games of the season.
Here are the AL players in the Wild Card Era to do that:
Joe Mauer (2009)
Marty Cordova (2001)
Manny Ramirez (1995, 2001)
And there's this, with regards to team history:
Judge will be the first Yankees player to hit .400+ with 25+ RBI through his first 25 games of a season since Paul O’Neill in 1994.
A two-time MVP, Judge is also a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's a lifetime .291 hitter.
The Yankees are 14-10 entering game No. 25, which will be played on Wednesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET as Luis L. Ortiz pitches for Cleveland against Carlos Rodon for New York.
Rodon is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA.
