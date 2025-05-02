Aaron Judge Pairs Alongside Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds in Amazing History as Yankees Open May
The New York Yankees will open up a new series with the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.
New York enters play at 18-13 and in first place in the American League East. At 14-17, the Rays are in fourth.
And Aaron Judge enters the contest as part of some incredible baseball history over the last 162 games, which dates back to last season.
Per @Nyyankeesstats on social media:
64+ HR & 1.268+ OPS in any 162-game span
Aaron Judge (his last 162 games played)
Barry Bonds
Babe Ruth
Judge is hitting a massive .427 this season, attempting to become the first player to hit .400 since Ted Williams in 1941. He also has 10 homers, 32 RBIs and a robust .521 on-base percentage. One of the best sluggers of the 2000s, he's putting himself in position to win a third American League MVP Award (second straight).
Lifetime, Judge is a .292 hitter with 325 homers. He helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024 but has yet to capture the elusive title, which is probably the last thing necessary to complete his legacy. He's in his 10th season after being a first-round pick in the 2013 Draft (Fresno State).
The Yankees and Rays will begin play at 7:05 p.m. ET with Max Fried pitching for New York. Signed this past offseason, he's gone 5-0 with a 1.19 ERA. Ryan Pepiot pitches for Tampa.
He's out to a mixed start, going 2-3 with a 4.24 ERA.
