Aaron Judge Pairs with Paul Goldschmidt to Make New York Yankees History Not Seen in 37 Years
With Juan Soto departing in free agency over the winter and Giancarlo Stanton still injured, people naturally wondered how Aaron Judge would fare in the new-look New York Yankees lineup this season.
The answer? Historically good, so far. Thanks, in part, to the addition of Paul Goldschmidt.
Per @nyyankeestats:
Aaron Judge (.384 AVG, 1st in AL) and Paul Goldschmidt (.373 AVG, 3rd in AL) are the first set of Yankee teammates to each hit .370 or better through the first 20 games of a season since Dave Winfield (.403) and Rickey Henderson (.373) in 1988
Goldschmidt has also posted a .415 on-base percentage with one homer and six RBIs. A 15-year veteran, he has played with the Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals and Yankees. A lifetime .290 hitter, he's a seven-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a four-time Gold Glover. He also won the National League MVP for St. Louis in 2022.
The 32-year-old Judge has posted a .500 on-base percentage with seven homers, 22 RBIs and two stolen bases. A two-time MVP, he's arguably the top slugger in the entire sport.
He's a lifetime .290 hitter.
The Yankees beat the Rays 1-0 on Friday night and will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco (NYY) pitches against Shane Baz (TBR).
Carrasco is 2-1 with a 5.94 ERA while Baz is 2-0 with a 1.42.
The Yankees are 13-7 and leading the American League East right now.
