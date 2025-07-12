Aaron Judge Re-Writes the History Books with 350th Career Homer For Yankees
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge re-wrote the history books on Saturday, connecting for his 35th home run of the season and the 350th of his career as the Yankees lost to the Cubs 5-2.
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Yankees, who remain in the first wild card position in the American League.
As for the history, that comes from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Fewest career games to 350 home runs:
Aaron Judge: 1,088
Mark McGwire: 1,280
Juan Gonzalez: 1,298
Alex Rodriguez: 1,301
Harmon Killebrew: 1,319
Albert Pujols: 1,320
And this:
Most home runs in a season before All-Star break:
2001 Barry Bonds: 39
2025 Cal Raleigh: 38
2013 Chris Davis: 37
1998 Mark McGwire: 37
1969 Reggie Jackson: 37
2025 Aaron Judge: 35
2001 Luis Gonzalez: 35
1998 Ken Griffey Jr.: 35
And one more:
Seasons with multiple 35+ homer players in team’s first 95 games:
2025 Judge, Raleigh
2001 Bonds, Gonzalez
1998 McGwire, Sosa, Griffey
1994 Griffey, Thomas
1961 Mantle, Maris
Judge, who was flirting with a .400 batting average for a while, is hitting .358 with just one game left before the All-Star break. He's carrying a 1.204 OPS and has just earned his seventh All-Star Game selection.
At 53-42, the Yankees are in second place in the American League East.
They'll finish out the first half of the season on Saturday against the Cubs at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rookie right-hander Will Warren will get the nod for New York while Shota Imanaga goes for the Cubs. Warren is 6-4 this season with a 4.70 ERA.
Imanaga, who spent some time on the injured list, is 5-3 with a 2.80 ERA.
