Aaron Judge Rewrites History Books Even More as New York Yankees' Home Run Barrage Goes On
The New York Yankees salvaged their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, winning 9-7 at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Yankees are now 4-2 on the year while the D'Backs are 4-3.
The Yankees' home run barrage continued to be the story of the MLB season, as they hit two more on the night. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his fourth of the season while Aaron Judge blasted his fifth.
Judge, playing in 999th career game, continued to rewrite the record books in the victory.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Most Home Runs, First 999 Career MLB Games:
Aaron Judge, 320
Ryan Howard, 279
Ralph Kiner, 277
Harmon Killebrew, 272
Giancarlo Stanton, 270
Juan González, 269
Albert Pujols, 266
Through just six games, Judge is hitting .417 with the five homers and 15 RBIs. Even without Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup, he remains one of the most productive players in the entire sport.
A two-time American League MVP, Judge is also a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger. He's won the Rookie of the Year and has led the American League in homers twice. Last season, he led baseball in home runs (58), RBIs (144), walks (133) and on-base percentage (.458).
The Yankees will begin a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday afternoon. First pitch from PNC Park is set for 4:12 p.m. ET as Mitch Keller (PIT) pitches against Max Fried (NYY).
Fried is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA while Keller is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA. Each player has made one start.
