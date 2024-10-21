Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Set to Join Rare Baseball History in World Series
The World Series is now set after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets on Sunday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.
The Dodgers will take on the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic, which is set to begin on Friday after a lengthy pause in action.
This is the first trip to the World Series for the Dodgers since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. They last got to the World Series in a full season back in 2018 (lost to the Red Sox). The Yankees are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2009, which was also their last win.
In this series, two of baseball's biggest stars will take center stage against each other: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) and Aaron Judge (Yankees). When they take the field, they will be doing so under a historic backdrop, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei. Judge
this will be the 6th World Series between each league’s HR leader, joining:
1956 Mickey Mantle/Duke Snider
1937 Joe DiMaggio/Mel Ott
1936 Lou Gehrig/Ott
1928 Babe Ruth/Jim Bottomley
1921 Ruth/George Kelly
h/t @EliasSports
Ohtani hit 54 home runs this season to lead the National League while Judge hit 58. That is the second-highest total of his career.
While the voting won't be revealed until after the season, each player is also predicted to win the MVP Award in his league. That would also be historic, per Langs.
with Shohei & Judge expected to win MVP, 2024 will join this list
WS between that year’s MVPs, divisional era (1969):
2012: Buster Posey, Miguel Cabrera
1988: Jose Canseco, Kirk Gibson
1980: George Brett, Mike Schmidt
1976: Joe Morgan, Thurman Munson
1975: Fred Lynn, Joe Morgan
1970: Boog Powell, Johnny Bench
If and when Ohtani wins the MVP, it will be his third award in the last four years. Judge will win his second in the last three.
The World Series begins Friday night in Los Angeles at a TBD time.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.